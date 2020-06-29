Trump tweets video of supporters chanting “white power”
WASHINGTON (AP) – The tweet has been taken down – but the questions remain about President Donald Trump’s posting of a video showing one of his supporters chanting “white power.”
The video appears to have been taken at The Villages, a Florida retirement community – and shows the interaction between Trump supporters and opponents.
Trump later deleted the tweet and the White House says Trump hadn’t heard what the administration called “the one statement” on the video.
The post was criticized by Sen. Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate. Scott, who represents South Carolina, tells CNN, “there’s no question” that Trump should not have retweeted the clip.