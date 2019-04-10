Trump vents about gangs, trafficking at border in Alamo Heights event

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s trip to Texas on Wednesday (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is turning a roundtable with supporters in San Antonio, Texas, into a forum for venting about illegal immigration, human trafficking and safety concerns on the border.

Trump says people in border states are living in tremendous danger and that nobody has any idea how bad the problem is.

He says when it’s hot, migrants are dying — he claims some ranchers are finding scores of dead bodies on their land.

Another supporter told Trump that gang members are entering the country.

Trump says all the people he’s speaking with want a wall because if there was a border wall, migrants wouldn’t come and people wouldn’t die.

The president also chastised the media for not writing “straight” stories about the situation on the border.

1:05 p.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived in Texas to raise re-election money in two counties that backed Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Trump will appeal to donors at separate events Wednesday in San Antonio and Houston. Republican Party Chair Ronna McDaniel said at least $6 million would be raised and shared by Trump’s re-election effort and the Republican National Committee.

In between fundraisers, Trump was signing energy-related executive orders.

One directive could make it harder for states to scuttle pipelines and other energy projects over concerns about the effect on water quality. A second order aims to streamline the process for energy infrastructure that crosses international boundaries.

Trump won Texas in 2016. But Clinton won Bexar and Harris counties, where San Antonio and Houston are located, respectively, by double digits.

10:40 a.m.

12:37 a.m.

President Donald Trump will announce an executive order during a trip to Texas on Wednesday that could make it harder for states to scuttle pipelines and other energy projects based on concerns about their impact on water quality.

Trump has made it a priority to expand energy development, in part by rolling back government regulations.

Pointing to Washington state and New York, Republican lawmakers have complained about states using the permitting process to stop energy projects.

Trump will order the Environmental Protection Agency to issue new guidance that states will have to follow to comply with the Clean Water Act.

A second executive order will streamline the process for infrastructure projects that cross international borders. The move follows Trump’s decision to issue a new permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline.