      Weather Alert

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

Associated Press
Dec 23, 2020 @ 2:28pm
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 31: U.S. President Donald Trump departs the White House July 31, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is scheduled to travel to Tampa, Florida where he will attend a campaign rally for Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who is running for governor. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has vetoed the annual defense policy bill, following through on threats to veto a measure that has broad bipartisan support in Congress and potentially setting up the first override vote of his presidency.

The bill affirms 3% pay raises for U.S. troops and authorizes more than $740 billion in military programs and construction.

Popular Posts
What Do You Do When You’re Targeted By Terrorists And No One Will Help?
Man, 20, and boy, 14, killed in drug deal ambush; DPS troopers, Converse and Kirby police to boost patrol in northeastern Bexar County
Peter Navarro’s Explosive New Report
Meet Sir Winston Churchill, The Newest Member Of The Larson Family
San Antonio man accused of murdering a woman with an axe is arrested in Brownsville