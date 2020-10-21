Trump walks out of “60 Minutes” interview

President Trump cut short an interview with CBS News’ “60 Minutes” on Tuesday with correspondent Lesley Stahl. The interview, which was taped at the White House, is slated to run on Sunday.

Later Tuesday, Mr. Trump called the interview “biased” and threatened to release the interview before it aired.

“I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about..Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden!” the president tweeted.

“60 Minutes” said the White House agreed only to record the interview for its archives and said it has a history of interviewing presidential candidates and asking important questions in the run-up to elections.

Mr. Trump, in another tweet, noted Stahl was not wearing a mask at the White House.

“Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come,” the president tweeted, with a video clip of Stahl not wearing a mask.

CBS News said Stahl wore a mask as she entered the White House and greeted the president. She removed her mask when socially distanced just before the interview began. The clip Mr. Trump tweeted occurred after the interview and shows Stahl speaking with her producers, all of whom had tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to CBS News.

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller disputed reporting that the interview had ended abruptly.

“Very fake news! No drama, interview was not ended abruptly, and we have the receipts from the interview – all of them! Maybe we need to put the whole thing out so people can see for themselves?” Miller tweeted.

It’s not the first time Stahl has interviewed the president. Mr. Trump also sat down with Stahl for his first television interview as president-elect in 2016 and again in 2018.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris were interviewed by Norah O’Donnell for “60 Minutes,” and they, too, will appear on the program airing Sunday.