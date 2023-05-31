Trump wants one-year celebration for America’s 250th birthday if elected President in 2024

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Fully aware that GOP Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is making his case for the White House in Iowa on Wednesday, fellow Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump is announcing his own plans for the Hawkeye State.

Former President Trump wants to celebrate America’s founding in 1776 with ‘Salute to America 250,’ which he says will be a one-year celebration of 250 years of American independence with Iowa at the center of the event.

“Three years from now, the United States will celebrate the biggest and most important milestone in our country’s history — 250 years of American Independence,” former President Trump said in a video released Wednesday. “That’s why as a nation, we should be preparing for the most spectacular birthday party. We want to make it the best of all time.”

Trump says if he is elected President for the second time in 2024, he will work with all 50 governor’s from around the United States to create the ‘Great American State Fair’ in Iowa. Trump also says he will sign an executive order to construct a National Garden of American Heroes.

The 45th President of the United States is calling for a full year of celebrations beginning just over two years from now. In detailing his plans, Trump says he will:

– On Day One, convene a White House task force called “Salute to America 250,” responsible for coordinating with state and local governments to ensure an entire year of festivities across the country from Memorial Day 2025 to July 4th, 2026.

– Work with all 50 governors to create the Great American State Fair, a unique one-year exhibition featuring pavilions from all fifty states.

– “My hope is that the amazing people of IOWA will work with my administration to open up the legendary Iowa state fairgrounds to host the Great American State Fair and welcome millions and millions of visitors from around the world to the heartland of America for this special one-time festival.”

– Host major sporting contests for high school athletes to allow young Americans from every state to show off the best of American skill, sportsmanship, and competitive spirit.

– Sign an Executive Order on Day One to bring back the National Garden of American Heroes and commission artists for the first 100 statues to populate the new park.

– Invite the leaders and citizens of nations around the world to visit the United States in honor of the 250thanniversary.

– Ask America’s great religious communities to pray for our nation and our people as we prepare for this momentous occasion.

– Ask Americans to come together and rededicate ourselves as one nation under God as we chart a course toward the next 250 years of American history.

Trump will be running against Florida Governor DeSantis, Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and others for the Republican nomination in the 2024 Presidential Election.