Trump wins Texas again; state House hopes fade for Democrats

Associated Press
Nov 4, 2020 @ 12:56am
EL PASO, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 11: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the El Paso County Coliseum on February 11, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. Trump continues his campaign for a wall to be built along the border as the Democrats in Congress are asking for other border security measures. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump has won Texas by the thinnest margin of any Republican in decades. Trump was headed Tuesday toward a single-digit victory over Democrat Joe Biden as historic turnout and suburban revolt around Texas’ booming big cities gave Republicans a rare sweat in America’s biggest red state. Trump won Texas by 9 points in 2016 and all but took a win here for granted. He didn’t swing through Texas for campaign rallies or swamp television airwaves, and his conservative allies on the ground scoffed at Biden’s chances as a far reach.

 

