Trump’s Brag, Biden’s Reality

By Jack Riccardi
May 3, 2023 3:12PM CDT
No one on the political landscape is more loyal and culpable than most of the media who cover President Joe Biden and are yawning-off his and his family’s corruption.

When Donald Trump said he could “shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue” and not lose any voters, it was less true of his supporters.

It absolutely describes the networks covering for Biden. Whether it’s loyalty to him personally is questionable, but it’s unquestioning loyalty and cover for his presidency and his party.

