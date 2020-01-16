      Weather Alert

Trump’s economy in 2019 has raised the bar for the economy of 2020

Lars Larson
Jan 16, 2020 @ 12:00am

Lars brings on regular guest, Steve Moore, a Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the Project for Economic Growth at The Heritage Foundation, and author most recently of “Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive Our Economy” to discuss what 2019’s economy means for 2020. According to Steve, “2019 is going to be a hard year to beat. Stocks and 401(k) plans up more than 25% on average, wage gains of 3% to 5%, 7 million surplus jobs, and the lowest unemployment and inflation rates in nearly 50 years.” Listen below for more.

Trump's economy in 2019 has raised the bar for the economy of 2020

