Trump’s economy in 2019 has raised the bar for the economy of 2020
Lars brings on regular guest, Steve Moore, a Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the Project for Economic Growth at The Heritage Foundation, and author most recently of “Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive Our Economy” to discuss what 2019’s economy means for 2020. According to Steve, “2019 is going to be a hard year to beat. Stocks and 401(k) plans up more than 25% on average, wage gains of 3% to 5%, 7 million surplus jobs, and the lowest unemployment and inflation rates in nearly 50 years.” Listen below for more.
