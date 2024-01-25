Try Doing Your Job

One day I heard something from a consultant hired by the radio station (this is usually an inauspicious start, or a joke set-up, but hang in there) which made so much sense that it stayed with me.

He was describing the way you reach young (Millennial, Gen Z) audiences, and he said “authenticity is vital. Don’t make exaggerated claims, but describe specific facts or benefits”. A station shouldn’t say it’s the “best___” but describe, quantitatively, the advantage of being a listener.

The single most inauthentic thing you can do was just done by whoever is running the United States Postal Service’s social media.

On X Thursday morning, they posted : “Have you considered rizzing them up with a letter?”

“Rizzing”, it turns out, is a new word derived from “charisma”—it is synonymous with it as a noun, and refers to projecting charisma when used, as here, as a verb. The Oxford Dictionary people crowned it “Word of the Year” last year, evidently.

Must’ve been a lean year.

I get it. Mailing stuff isn’t just for grandma. The cool kids are doing it. Except, of course, they are not.

Predictably, the post office is getting…razzed.

A shower of hilarious responses, with the principal theme being that if you want to promote mail, you should try delivering it better.

At least two or three non-Sunday days a week, there is nothing in my mailbox. Never have I seen so many bills and checks go missing. Car magazines show up dog-eared from reading, I hope in the truck, but who knows…

(By the way, some “Newman” type always gets butthurt when we talk about the mails. Save it, champ. You know and I know it ain’t what it used to be.)

I hear the kids like authenticity. So, go back to what made you. Be dependable, secure,and economical. Those are words that never get old.