TSA: Number of guns found at airport checkpoints on the rise
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two airports in Texas are near the top of a list of terminals where guns are being found by security.
According to The Transportation Security Administration officers found more than 44-hundred guns at airports nationwide in 2019, setting a new record. 87-percent of them were loaded.
Atlanta’s Hartsfield- Jackson Airport is where the most guns were detected at checkpoints with 323.
DFW in Dallas ranks number two with 217 guns found last year. Denver International is next with 140 followed by Houston’s Bush Intercontinental where 138 guns were found.
While firearms are not permitted to be carried onto an airplane, travelers with proper firearm permits can travel legally with their firearms… in their checked bags.
Fines for bringing weapons to a checkpoint can run up to $13,000.
More details on how to safely travel with your firearm are available by following this link.