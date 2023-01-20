TSA: Record number of firearms found in carry-on baggage at San Antonio International Airport

Photo: San Antonio International Airport

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A record number of firearms are being detected in carry-on luggage at San Antonio International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration says screening officers found 108 firearms in passenger’s bags in 2022. The year before, they found 65.

A new report from the agency states the weapons were all found during routine x-rays of carry-ons at the security checkpoint.

San Antonio International wasn’t the only South Texas airport to see an increase in firearms found in carry-ons. 145 weapons were discovered at airports from San Antonio to Laredo and the Rio Grande Valley.

The airport with the most firearms discoveries in 2022 was Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which topped the list with 448 firearm finds.

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport came in second with 385 followed by Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport with 298.

Nashville International Airport with 213 and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport with 196.

Orlando International Airport, Denver International Airport, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Tampa International Airport round out the Top 10.