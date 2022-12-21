TSA Spends $18 Million On ‘Non-Binary Screening Systems’

It’s important to keep people safe especially while flying, but does keeping people safe have to include spending millions on special “non-binary” TSA scanning machines? In an effort to be more inclusive, the Transportation Security Administration has announced plans to update the system used for Airport security checks. With $18.6 million in funding, TSA screeners will not have to manually choose whether a passenger is male or female anymore. The plan is that all passengers will be scanned and identified as either female or male through an algorithm that scans all body shapes and sizes. For more information, Lars speaks with Aaron Kliegman, who is an enterprise reporter for Just The News.