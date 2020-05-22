Tune in to KTSA for special Memorial Day shows
Spend your Memorial Day with KTSA with special programming to honor and remember those who have served and protected our great nation.
Memorial Day schedule:
5-8 a.m. Dana Loesch
8-11 a.m. “America Remembers”
Once again ABC News Radio offers a three-hour radio special in observance of Memorial Day. Hosted by Aaron Katersky, “America Remembers” pays tribute to service members who died, their families, and their legacies.
This year, we update some of the most enduring stories we’ve told , as we revisit the battles – both abroad and at home – that were fought so bravely and came with such a high cost.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Markley, van Camp and Robbins
1-4 p.m. Dave Ramsey
4-7 p.m. CBS’ Memorial Day
This year’s Memorial Day is like no other in history.
We’ll include topics such as:
• The untold story of the real origin of Memorial Day
• How to backyard BBQ in a social distancing world
• How the VFW is honoring and serving our veterans during the COVID-19 Pandemic
• A conversation with the American Legion’s National Commander Bill Oxford on saving vets lives through their new Buddy Check program