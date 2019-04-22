Turnout for San Antonio municipal election on pace with 2017 race

San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg and city councilman Greg Brockhouse debate in the Alamo Lounge. (Photo: KTSA/Kodi Kareem)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Early voting turnout for the May 4th election has been lackluster.

Bexar County Elections administrator Jacque Callanen told KTSA News she expects 7,000 people to vote early Monday, which matches the turnout for the 2017 local election.

“It’s coming on exactly as it normally is,” Callanen stated. “We get anywhere from an 11 to 13 percent turnout.”

KTSA listeners have said they have voted with almost no wait Monday.

Callanen said there is a lot to vote for this cycle, even if you don’t live in the city of San Antonio.

We have 20 entities sharing this ballot,” the elections administrator stated, including school district elections.

The reason for the light turnout for the Spring election isn’t completely clear, though Callanen has heard plenty of excuses.

“Is it the Spurs playoff? Is it Fiesta week? Is it graduation?” she pondered rhetorically.

Find out where you can vote early and what you are voting for on the Bexar County Elections website.