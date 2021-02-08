      Weather Alert

Twitter Censors A Sexual Harassment Victim For Calling Out Her Abuser

Lars Larson
Feb 8, 2021 @ 4:22pm

Lars interviewed Arizona State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, who was the victim of an abusive Twitter troll, attacking the politician via a fake Twitter account. When the Sen. figured out who was behind the attack, and tweeted out a post telling the person, by name, to stop Twitter instead banned the Senator for “Doxxing” the attacker.

To hear more about this ludicrous story listen to the interview below:

The post Twitter Censors A Sexual Harassment Victim For Calling Out Her Abuser appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

