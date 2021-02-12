Twitter permanently bans Project Veritas account
James O'Keefe, founder of Project Veritas/Screen Shot-YouTube
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -Twitter has permanently banned the account of conservative activist group Project Veritas.
Founder James O’Keefe issued a response, saying Project Veritas had been suspended for repeated violations of the company’s anti-doxxing policies. O’Keefe says it’s a staple of journalism and asked if Twitter will ban CNN.
In a statement obtained by CNN, Twitter said Project Veritas was banned for repeated violations of the company’s private information policy.
O’Keefe also has been locked out of his account. He claims Twitter suspended the accounts after Project Veritas released leaked clips from a meeting with Facebook executives in which Vice President Guy Rosen discussed being able to freeze commenting on threads where hate speech or violence is suspected.
O’Keefe is appealing his Twitter suspension.
Last month, a San Antonio woman was arrested on election fraud charges based on information obtained by the Texas Attorney General’s Office from a Project Veritas video.
In video clips released last fall, Raquel Rodriguez, who worked for Democratic and Republican candidates, is seen helping an elderly woman complete a mail-in ballot.
Attorney General Ken Paxton says his investigators found evidence that what Rodriguez was doing was illegal.
Here’s O’Keefe’s response to being locked out by Twitter:
Twitter suspended @Project_Veritas for “repeated violations of the companies anti-doxxing policies.” Also known in investigative reporting as the routine practice of a TV news doorstop. A staple of journalism. ALL networks do it! WILL TWITTER BAN @CNN FOR THIS? House # visible! https://t.co/I2odzSvdsm
— James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) February 12, 2021