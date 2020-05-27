      Weather Alert

Twitter puts fact-check warning on some Trump tweets

Associated Press
May 27, 2020 @ 6:24am
Photo: Pixabay

(AP) – Twitter is taking a step to try to fact-check President Donald Trump.

For the first time, the social media site has flagged some of Trump’s tweets.

Two of Trump’s tweets were slapped with warnings yesterday.

One called mail-in ballots “fraudulent” and another said if there is mail-in voting, mailboxes “will be robbed.”

Under each of Trump tweets, there is now a link asking readers to “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” – and it links to a page with fact checks and news stories about Trump’s claims on the subject.

TAGS
Donald Trump Twitter
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Weekend Programming
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Traffic