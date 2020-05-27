Twitter puts fact-check warning on some Trump tweets
Photo: Pixabay
(AP) – Twitter is taking a step to try to fact-check President Donald Trump.
For the first time, the social media site has flagged some of Trump’s tweets.
Two of Trump’s tweets were slapped with warnings yesterday.
One called mail-in ballots “fraudulent” and another said if there is mail-in voting, mailboxes “will be robbed.”
Under each of Trump tweets, there is now a link asking readers to “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” – and it links to a page with fact checks and news stories about Trump’s claims on the subject.