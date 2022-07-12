      Weather Alert

Twitter sues to force Musk to complete his $44B acquisition

Associated Press
Jul 12, 2022 @ 4:26pm
This illustration photo taken May 13, 2022, displays Elon Musks Twitter account with a Twitter logo in the background in Los Angeles. - Elon Musk sent mixed messages Friday about his proposed Twitter acquisition, pressuring shares of the microblogging platform amid skepticism on whether the deal will close. In an early morning tweet, Musk said the $44 billion takeover was "temporarily on hold," pending questions over the social media company's estimates of the number of fake accounts or "bots." That sent Twitter's stock plunging 25 percent. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter said Tuesday it has sued Elon Musk to force him to complete the $44 billion acquisition of the social media company.

Musk and Twitter have been bracing for a legal fight since the billionaire said Friday he was backing off of his April agreement to buy the company.

The chair of Twitter’s board, Bret Taylor, tweeted Tuesday that the board has filed a lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery “to hold Elon Musk accountable to his contractual obligations.”

The trial court in Delaware frequently handles business disputes among the many corporations, including Twitter, that are incorporated there.

Popular Posts
Deputies find more than $550,000 worth of cocaine in San Antonio apartment, truck
San Antonio man dies after firework explodes on his head
Taco Cabana responds to viral video showing rats in kitchen
18 year old dies after she was hit by a car on San Antonio's East side
15 year old dies in crash while attempting to get away from New Braunfels Police
Connect With Us Listen To Us On