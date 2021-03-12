Two 18 wheeler crashes create traffic turmoil in San Antonio
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A couple of major crashes slowed San Antonio traffic Friday morning.
The first one was at around 3:30 A.M.
Police say wet roads are to blame for an 18 wheeler roll over on the Finesilver Curve.
That’s the ramp from IH-35 to I-10 that is the scene of dozens of crashes every year.
The driver was able to get out of the truck without major injuries.
An hour later on the East Side, an 18 wheeler traveling West on IH-10 slammed into a concrete median near Foster Road.
The truck was hauling rebar which spilled all over the road. Then to make a bad situation worse, the truck burst into flames.
The driver was able to get out safely.