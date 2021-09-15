      Weather Alert

Two abandoned immigrant children found on the Rio Grande

Don Morgan
Sep 15, 2021 @ 10:06am
Photo: U.S Customs and Border Protection

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Border Patrol Agents have found two children who were left abandoned along the banks of the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass.

The Agents were performing boat patrol operations  Tuesday when they noticed the bright clothing worn by one of the children.

They were able to safely retrieve the children.

The Agents found a note under the infant child carrier explaining that the children, a 2 year old girl and a 3 month old boy are siblings from Honduras.

They searched the area for whoever left the children behind but couldn’t locate anybody.

Both children appeared to be in good health and didn’t require medical attention.

They were transported to the Uvalde Station for processing.

TAGS
abandoned children immigrant children texas
