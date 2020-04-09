Two additional COVID-related deaths in San Antonio, more than 600 cases
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Two additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in San Antonio, and the number of cases has soared to 615.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg says 146 of those cases are travel-related, and 182 are attributed to community transmission. Tw0-hundred-seventeen cases are linked to close contact with someone who had COVID-19. Eighty-five patients remain hospitalized.
Check back for further details from the daily briefing.