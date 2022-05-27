      Weather Alert

Two adults and one month old baby hospitalized following fire at home on San Antonio’s West side

Don Morgan
May 27, 2022 @ 6:56am
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Three people, including a one month old baby are in the hospital following a fire at a home on San Antonio’s West Side.

Firefighters got the call at around 4:30 A.M. Friday from a home in the 2200 bock of West Laurel.

The flames had already started shooting through the windows when crews got to the scene.

Four people were in the home. They all managed to get out but two of them and the baby were sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Investigators are looking for a cause.

 

