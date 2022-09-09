Two adults, two minors charged in Uvalde park gang shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Uvalde police arrested four people in connection with a shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park Thursday afternoon.

Uvalde police said an 18- and 16-year-old were shot at the park. Both victims were taken to a San Antonio hospital to be treated for their wounds. The 18-year-old is in stable condition and the 16-year-old is in stable, but critical condition.

Police arrested 17-year-old Donavan Hill, 22-year-old Karlyn Valdez, 18-year-old Brandon Alba and a 16-year-old juvenile.

All four are being charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Valdez was additionally charged with endangering a child.

Alba was transported to a San Antonio hospital to be treated for injuries and will be served an arrest warrant when he is released.

Uvalde police said the case remains open and the investigations will continue.