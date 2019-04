SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Nearly 2 dozen residents of a North Side assisted living facility have been displaced by a two-alarm fire.

It started around 12:30 this morning in a second floor residence at the Sunrise Garden Villas Apartments on Desert Sands. The fire spread to the attic, damaging nine apartments.

All displaced residents were being relocated on site and the American Red Cross is providing assistance.

Arson investigators are trying to determine what sparked the fire.