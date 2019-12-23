Two arrested in connection with San Antonio mall shooting
South Park Mall (Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two men are facing four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after they opened fire at South Park Mall last week.
21 year old Lawrence Frambs and 22 year old Daonte Johnson were taken into custody Sunday.
The shooting that took place the night of Wednesday the 18th, sent 4 people to the hospital. One of them is still in critical condition.
Frambs and Johnson were identified through surveillance videos taken at a jewelry store inside the mall.
Police believe more people were involved in the shooting and they are still investigating.