      Weather Alert

Two arrested in connection with San Antonio mall shooting

Don Morgan
Dec 23, 2019 @ 6:37am
South Park Mall (Photo: KTSA/Dennis Foley)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two men are facing four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after they opened fire at South Park Mall last week.

21 year old Lawrence Frambs and 22 year old Daonte Johnson were taken into custody Sunday.

The shooting that took place the night of Wednesday the 18th, sent 4 people to the hospital. One of them is still in critical condition.

Frambs and Johnson were identified through surveillance videos taken at a jewelry store inside the mall.

Police believe more people were involved in the shooting and they are still investigating.

TAGS
Daonte Johnson Lawrence Frambs San Antonio shooting South park Mall
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Texas park employee fired for calling police, saying she’d been run over
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP