Two arrested in Eisenhauer Road capital murder

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two men were arrested Monday by police for their involvement in a northeast San Antonio murder that happened in May.
News 4 San Antonio reports Takhai Michael was in the parking lot of a hookah lounge in the area of the Eisenhauer Flea Market with a woman and some friends. One of the friends got into an argument with another man. She was pulled out of the car by her hair and was pistol whipped. Five more suspects came to the car and started robbing Michael and the woman he was with.
The TV station said Michael asked for a stolen purse be returned. They refused and he chased them.
San Antonio police said the suspects responded by shooting and killing Michael.
One suspect, 20-year-old Aaron Trevino, fled to Hutchinson, Kansas, after the shooting.
Prosecutors were granted capital murder warrants against Trevino and 22-year-old Nathan Sanchez Monday.
Trevino was arrested in Kansas by local police, while San Antonio police arrested Sanchez. Trevino is expected to be extradited back to San Antonio to face his murder charge.
Police say the investigation continues.