Two arrested in murder at Northwest San Antonio motel
Douglas Skaggs and Haley Gibbens arrested in connection with the March 17 murder of Tito Roman at Home Suite motel on NW Loop 410/Photo-SAPD
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a murder at a Northwest Side motel.
Twenty-two-year-old Haley Gibbens and 55-year-old Douglas Skaggs were apprehended by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Austin March 26. They’ll be brought to Bexar County to face charges in the murder March 17 at the Home Suites motel on NW Loop 410 near Evers Road.
Police say Gibbens went to the motel with 39-year-old Tito Roman around 2:40 a.m. that morning. Skaggs arrived later and reportedly shot Roman. Gibbens fled with two men in a red truck.
More arrests are expected as the investigation continues.