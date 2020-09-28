Two arrested in Schertz drug stash, mushroom farm bust
Photos: Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — Two men were arrested Friday after a large drug stash was uncovered inside a Schertz house.
The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office said its narcotics unit conducted an operation in the 900 block of FM 3009 in Schertz which led them to seize drugs and guns, and arrest 24-year-old Gage Sandor of Schertz and 27-year-old Connor Ross of Canyon Lake.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation then moved to a house on Crimson Cove Drive in Schertz where more drugs were found, as well as a psilocybin mushroom production operation. Sections of the house were dedicated solely to producing narcotics.
In total, the sheriff’s office said it seized 3.6 kilograms of marijuana, 317 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 59 grams of methamphetamine, 21 grams of THC wax, 0.27 grams of cocaine, 94 grams of alprazolam (better known by the brand name Xanax), three one-gram THC cartridges, six guns, 333 rounds of ammunition, a variety of prescription medications, $1,238 in cash, and paraphernalia used to produce drugs.