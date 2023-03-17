Two arrested when Kinney County Deputies stop human smuggling attempt

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Officials in Kinney County have busted two men who were taking part in a human smuggling operation.

It was just before midnight Wednesday when deputies spotted a red Corvette being tailed by a Ford Fusion on RR 334.

They stopped both vehicles and soon discovered the two drivers were working together to smuggle humans into the United States.

The plan was for the Corvette to act as a decoy for the Fusion which was carrying the immigrants after a pick up in Bracketville.

Jesse Alvarez III of Floresville and Nestor Salgado of San Antonio have both been charged with three counts of human smuggling.