Two bodies found, 68-year-old woman under arrest, BCSO

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating after two women were found dead in a South Side home on Saturday night.

KSAT-12 is reporting 68-year-old Dores Campos is now under arrest and charged with the murder of her sister, 64-year-old Patricia Sauceda.

Investigators say another body was found in the home by the daughter of 72-year-old Linda Blann, who was also found dead. Police say Blann’s daughter had stopped by the home to bring her mother tobacco, but then broke in after hearing yelling in the home.

After the bodies were found, investigators say a gun was recovered in the home. They also say Campos admitted to a first responder that she had shot Saucedo, who was found with a gunshot wound.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of Blann’s death.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.