Two car crash on San Antonio’s North Side sends one driver to the hospital
Credit: Pixabay
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — One person is in the hospital after he was involved in a two car crash on the North Side.
Police say the two cars collided at the intersection of Thousand Oaks and Jones Maltsberger at around 3 A.M. Monday.
The driver of one of the cars was knocked out and he was pulled from his car by the driver of the other car that was involved.
The injured man suffered some serious injuries in the crash and is currently at a hospital.
The driver of the other car wasn’t hurt.