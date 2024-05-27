Two children hurt in Northeast Side shooting released from hospital

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As a family continues to recover after a shooting at a Northeast Side home, additional forward steps are now being taken with the release of two children from the hospital.

Two boys, ages 7 and 8, are now with their family, according to KENS 5.

These were the remaining victims of the May 8 shooting on Windsor Hollow that injured the children, along with their mother and father. The shooting also took the life of 4-year-old Mary Ann Marble, and the search is on for two suspects who walked up to the home and fired numerous rounds in what the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office thinks was a targeted attack.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by Crime Stoppers of San Antonio for information that leads to an arrest.