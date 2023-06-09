Two dead after murder-suicide on Northeast Side, SAPD officers unharmed by heavy gunfire

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two men are dead after what San Antonio police are calling a murder-suicide early Friday morning.

A call came in around 2 a.m. on report of shots fired, but when police showed up at an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive, they say they were met by heavy gunfire.

SAPD says more than 40 rounds were fired at officers with a few of their squad cars taking hits.

Chief William McManus says only one officer returned fire, but investigators say he did not hit the suspect, who at one point was firing multiple guns from a doorway.

Police took cover for about 30 minutes during the gunfire before a SWAT team eventually went in and found the victim and his roommate dead.

Police believe the suspect shot himself after shooting the roommate and they do not know the motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story and more details will be given when possible.