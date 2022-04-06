Two dead in apparent murder suicide in Converse

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder suicide in Converse.
Sheriff Javier Salazar says at around 1:15 A.M. Wednesday, a woman called 9-1-1 from a home in the 7000 block of Hickory Ridge.
She told the dispatcher that she had been shot before the call was disconnected.
When the dispatcher called back, a man answered the phone, telling the dispatcher that he shot the woman and he was going to shoot himself before hanging up.
Bexar County Deputies and Converse Police Officers arrived and heard two gunshots.
They made their way inside where they found the man dead from a self inflicted gunshot wound.
The woman who called 9-1-1 was found with two gunshot wounds to her abdomen. She was rushed to the hospital but died during surgery.
The Sheriff says the shooting was the result of a domestic incident and they will continue investigating.
There’s no word if law enforcement had been called to the house for past domestic issues.
The names of the deceased have not been released.