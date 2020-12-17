      Weather Alert

Two dead, one seriously wounded in New Braunfels shooting

Dennis Foley
Dec 17, 2020 @ 4:49pm

BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — Two people are dead and a third was seriously wounded in an apparent murder/suicide in New Braunfels Thursday.

New Braunfels police say the shooting happened in the 500 block of Wilderness Way — which is off of Mission Valley Road in western New Braunfels — just before 10 a.m.

The report of the shooting prompted brief lockdowns at Oak Run Middle School, Veramendi Elementary School, and New Braunfels Christian Academy.

A 43-year-old woman — believed to be the shooter — and a 10-year-old boy were both found dead with fatal gunshot wounds.

A 16-year-old girl was found conscious and breathing with a serious gunshot wound.  She was taken to University Hospital.

New Braunfels police are investigating the case as a homicide/suicide and said all three are related to each other — a mother and her two children.  Autopsies have been ordered for the mother and son.

 

