Two dead, one seriously wounded in New Braunfels shooting
BEXAR COUNTY (KTSA News) — Two people are dead and a third was seriously wounded in an apparent murder/suicide in New Braunfels Thursday.
New Braunfels police say the shooting happened in the 500 block of Wilderness Way — which is off of Mission Valley Road in western New Braunfels — just before 10 a.m.
The report of the shooting prompted brief lockdowns at Oak Run Middle School, Veramendi Elementary School, and New Braunfels Christian Academy.
A 43-year-old woman — believed to be the shooter — and a 10-year-old boy were both found dead with fatal gunshot wounds.
A 16-year-old girl was found conscious and breathing with a serious gunshot wound. She was taken to University Hospital.
New Braunfels police are investigating the case as a homicide/suicide and said all three are related to each other — a mother and her two children. Autopsies have been ordered for the mother and son.