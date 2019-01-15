Two finalists named to become next San Antonio city manager

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It is now down to two to replace outgoing San Antonio city manager Sheryl Sculley.

And the two finalists currently work for the City of San Antonio.

San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg announced Tuesday afternoon that the two final candidates are Assistant City Manager Maria Villagomez and Deputy City Manager Erik Walsh.

“After the first round of interviews, my colleagues and I are impressed with the caliber of applicants who sought consideration for the City Manager position,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. “We have further narrowed the list and are inviting two candidates for an additional interview. I am pleased with our progress and confident that the process will lead to the selection of a highly qualified and capable City Manager.”

There were originally 31 applicants and the city council interviewed eight candidates Monday and Tuesday.

Villagomez and Walsh will be interviewed in a special city council meeting Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in the Municipal Plaza Building.