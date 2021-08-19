      Weather Alert

Two found shot to death in San Antonio home

Don Morgan
Aug 19, 2021 @ 5:51am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man in his 40’s and a teenage boy have been found shot to death in a home on San Antonio’s North side.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says deputies made a requested welfare check at the home on Enchanted Dawn and discovered the bodies and a gun.

“Right now it’s just too early to tell if we have suicides or homicides on our hands. We’re processing it as if it’s a homicide.”

The Sheriff says the teen didn’t live at the home. He may have been a runaway and it was members of his family who called for the welfare check.

The Sheriff didn’t say what the relationship was between the two victims.

The investigation continues.

 

 

