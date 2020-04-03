Two girls in back seat of stolen car found in Dallas after frantic search
Photo: Dallas Police Department Facebook
Two toddlers who were in the backseat of a car that was stolen Thursday night have been found safe after a frantic search, reports CBS Dallas. Arianna and Aaliyah Gutierrez were in a 2008 gold Hyundai Sonata when it was swiped just before 8:45 p.m. Thursday.
Police said the vehicle was taken by two unknown suspects.
They tweeted a request for “the public’s assistance in locating critical missing persons Arianna and Aaliyah Gutierrez.”
They followed that by tweeting this picture of two men they called “persons of interest”:
There was no word on where or when the surveillance photos were taken.
Police weren’t saying anything about the circumstances of the girls’ discovery or the fate of the suspect believed to have taken the car, CBS Dallas said.
Arianna is described as 3 feet tall, 28 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing purple gray jacket, a “Frozen” shirt, black pants, “Frozen” sandals that light up and a purple bow in her hair.
Aaliyah is described as a 3 feet tall, 25 pounds, also with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan “Frozen” shirt, black pants, “Frozen” sandals that light up and a blue bow in her hair.