Two homes on San Antonio’s Southwest side targeted by shooters

Don Morgan
Mar 15, 2021 @ 9:23am
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No injuries but a lot of questions after two homes on the city’s Southwest Side were shot at for the second day in a row.

At around 5 A.M. Monday, shots rang out in the 400 block of Frio City Road.

Two homes with several residents in them were hit and while one woman and a small child had a bullet come through their bedroom wall, nobody was hurt.

Police had been keeping a close watch on the area because one of the homes had been targeted by a shooter on Sunday.

Officers had just left to respond to a different call when they were sent back.

The only description of the vehicle used in the drive-by was that it was a dark colored 4 door.

The investigation continues.

