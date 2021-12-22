      Weather Alert

Two hospitalized after shooting at apartment complex on San Antonio’s West side

Don Morgan
Dec 22, 2021 @ 6:28am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police were called to a West side apartment complex early Wednesday morning where two people were shot.

It was around 1:30 A.M. at the Marbach Apartments on Horal Drive.

Two men reportedly kicked down the door to an apartment and started shooting.

A man in his 20’s was shot and a bullet went through a wall, striking a woman who was sleeping in another room.

Both victims are in stable condition at University Hospital.

Police are looking for the shooters and investigating a possible motive.

