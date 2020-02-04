Two hundred San Antonio business and community leaders converge on Washington, D.C.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – About 200 business and community leaders from San Antonio are visiting lawmakers in Washington, D.C. this week in hopes of securing federal funds for projects including transportation and airport infrastructure. Some of the delegation left Sunday, while others departed Monday for the annual SA-DC trip sponsored by the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce for more than 40 years.
They’ll be visiting with lawmakers in hopes of securing federal funding for various projects, including transportation, infrastructure, education and “policies that allow businesses to flourish,” said Richard Perez, President and CEO of the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce.
San Antonio City Councilman Manny Pelaez sought to clarify during last week’s city council meeting that this is a trip with a purpose–an effort to bring more federal funds here.
“San Antonio sends a lot of money in the form of taxes to Washington, D.C. and doesn’t get it all back,” said Pelaez. “We go up there and we make sure to twist arms and tell the San Antonio story.”
Councilman Clayton Perry noted that he and Mayor Ron Nirenberg recently visited the Pentagon and talked about bringing more military missions to San Antonio. That will be Perry’s focus during this trip.
“To talk about additional missions here in San Antonio and what else we can do to support our military, not only through the community but through our school systems, quality of life issues throughout San Antonio supporting our military,” said Perry.
He wants to remind federal officials that San Antonio is Military City USA.
Tuesday, members of the delegation were scheduled to meet with the two Texas senators, Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, in addition to Senator Todd Young of Indiana. They also have meetings scheduled with FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor and Dr. Steven Dillingham, Director of the U.S. Census Bureau. Also on the agenda, a panel discussion on election security.
The day will end with a State of the Union watch party.
Wednesday, they’ll meet with Congressmen Joaquin Castro, Lloyd Doggett, Henry Cuellar, Chip Roy, Will Hurd, Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Tony Cardenas.
The final gathering will be a congressional reception at the Embassy of Canada.
The group returns to San Antonio Thursday.