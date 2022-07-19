Two injured in drive-by on San Antonio’s Southwest side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two men who were shot in an apparent drive-by on San Antonio’s Southwest side are in the hospital.
Police were called to the 100 block of Moon Valley Drive at around 10:45 P.M. Monday.
They arrived to find the two victims with gunshot wounds. They’d both been shot in the upper body.
What they were able to tell police is that they were standing the front yard of the home when someone in a black truck pulled up and started shooting.
The victims say they don’t know who the truck belongs to.
The men were rushed to University Hospital. One of the victim’s is in critical condition, the other is expected to survive.
An investigation is still underway.