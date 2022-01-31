Two injured in shooting at San Antonio sports bar

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two men are recovering after they were grazed by gunfire at a San Antonio sports bar.
KSAT-12 reports that the men were dancing with some women at the El Patio Bar on Frio City Road.
Two other men got mad and one of them pulled a gun. The victims ran out of the bar and a fight broke out in the parking lot.
That’s when shots were fired, grazing the two men. One on the arm, the other in the head.
They’ve both been treated for their injuries.
Police are still looking for the shooter and the man who was with him.