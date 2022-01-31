      Weather Alert

Two injured in shooting at San Antonio sports bar

Don Morgan
Jan 31, 2022 @ 6:57am
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two men are recovering after they were grazed by gunfire at a San Antonio sports bar.

KSAT-12 reports that the men were dancing with some women at the El Patio Bar on Frio City Road.

Two other men got mad and one of them pulled a gun. The victims ran out of the bar and a fight broke out in the parking lot.

That’s when shots were fired, grazing the two men. One on the arm, the other in the head.

They’ve both been treated for their injuries.

Police are still looking for the shooter and the man who was with him.

 

TAGS
San Antonio shooting West Side
Popular Posts
South Texas teens kill mom's boyfriend for molesting 9-year-old sister
San Antonio woman stabbed and beaten by her own children
TikTok video leads BCSO to woman housing ring-tailed lemur
Cash In: Hays and Caldwell County paying bounties on feral hog hunts
San Antonio woman sentenced for embezzling $1.6 million
Connect With Us Listen To Us On