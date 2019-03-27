UPDATE: Judson ISD school lockdown lifted after search for wanted suspects

UPDATE: 4:40 p.m.:

Judson ISD tells KTSA News five of its schools were locked down because of the armed suspects on the loose.

The affected schools were: Paschall Elementary School, Candlewood Elementary School, Woodlake Elementary School, Metzger Middle School and Wagner High School.

UPDATE 3:05 p.m.:

Lockdowns at two Judson ISD schools have been lifted after the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was able to find their two suspects in a nearby neighborhood.

The office says a SCORE unit deputy patrolling the area went to make a traffic stop with a car. Three males jumped out and ran off on foot. The fleeing suspects were seen with weapons.

Woodlake Elementary School and Metzger Middle School were notified and placed on lockdown as deputies searched the area. The sheriff’s office says three others that stayed in the vehicle were detained.

The lockdowns at the schools have since been lifted.

Although all of the suspects have been taken into custody, the sheriff’s office is still looking for the weapons their suspects were seen carrying. They ask if you or your children come across these weapons, you should contact the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000.

ORIGINAL:

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Several Judson ISD schools are currently on lockdown as the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office searches for several suspects in the Converse area of the county.

The sheriff’s office said deputies are looking for two suspects who got away from deputies in the 7200 block of Kingsland.

They say Woodlake Elementary School and Metzger Middle School are currently on lockdown as deputies continue their search.

It is not clear what they are wanted for.

Judson ISD officials will provide parents and caregivers details on when and where they will be able to pick up their children from those schools.