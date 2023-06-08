Two Judson ISD student face expulsion after bringing weapons to school

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two area high school students are in a lot of trouble after they were caught with weapons on campus.

An anonymous caller alerted Judson ISD officials Wednesday afternoon that they had seen a social media post showing student at Veterans Memorial High School with two weapons.

The school was placed on lockdown and a short time later, officials located the student and found they had a weapon.

During the lockdown, officials also found a second student who was carrying a weapon.

Officials say both students are facing multiple consequences and may be expelled.

Judson ISD released the following statement:

“We understand that this situation was stressful, but we are appreciative of the anonymous tip, the quick response of the admin team and JISD Police. We also are grateful for the cooperation of our students, staff and families. Our officers will remain vigilant and provide additional patrols to keep watch on the campus.”

The district did not release the student’s names or what types of weapons they brought to campus.