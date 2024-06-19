Two killed after shooting leads to crash on San Antonio’s West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are dead after a shooting ended in a crash on the West Side.

San Antonio police got the call at around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of West Martin and Northwest 24th Streets.

Officers say two people in one car were on West Martin Street when someone in another vehicle began shooting at them.

The driver the went off the road and crashed into some steps where two homeless people were sitting.

One of the homeless became trapped under the vehicle and died at the scene while the second was treated by emergency crews.

The driver of the car was rushed to a hospital where he is said to be in critical condition while a female passenger has died.

No names have been released.

Police say they don’t have a description of the shooter or the vehicle they were in and the investigation will continue.

KTSA News will update this developing story when we get more details from police.