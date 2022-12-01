Two killed in fire at apartment on San Antonio’s West Side

Photo: MGN

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A fire at a West Side apartment complex has claimed the lives of two women.

FOX 29 is reporting that firefighters were called to Eldridge Avenue at around 3 A.M. Thursday.

A neighbor saw the fire in a downstairs apartment. They had a key to the unit and spotted the women lying on the floor.

When firefighters arrived they evacuated the building and began life saving measures on the women, but they were not able to revive either of them.

Officials at the scene say they likely died of smoke inhalation as they were trying to escape.

The fire did not spread to any of the other units in the building. The cause is under investigation.