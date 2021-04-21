Two killed in shootings on San Antonio’s South Side
Photo: Pixabay
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two people are dead after gunfire erupts in a South Side neighborhood.
Police were called to a home on Clutter Avenue at around 6 P.M. Tuesday.
That’s where a man and a friend were in a backyard shed and another man showed up and started shooting.
The homeowner was killed by the shooter while his friend was able to run away.
At that point, the homeowner’s wife grabbed a gun and started shooting at the man who had just killed her husband. She didn’t hit him but police were on the scene quickly and when they arrived, the shooter opened fire on them.
Officers returned fire and the shooter died in the backyard.
At this point, officers don’t know the relationship between the homeowner and the shooter. The investigation continues.