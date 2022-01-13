      Weather Alert

Two killed in single vehicle crash on San Antonio’s North side

Don Morgan
Jan 13, 2022 @ 8:18am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A single vehicle crash on the North side has claimed the lives of two people.

The Castle Hills Police Department is reporting that the crash happened at around 5:30 A.M Thursday.

A man and a woman in a pickup were getting onto Loop 410 east from Northwest Military Highway.

The driver lost control of the pickup and drove up on a metal guardrail then crashed into a concrete wall.

Both of the vehicle’s occupants died from the injuries they suffered in the crash.

Their names haven’t been released and police are looking into why the driver lost control.

