Two men arrested after a high speed chase in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A brief chase through the west side of San Antonio ended with the arrest of two people.

At around 1 this morning, Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputies tried to stop a stolen car on Kriewald Road.

Didn’t happen.

The vehicle sped off, hitting speeds close to 70 miles per hour.

Deputies eventually stopped the car near Saddlebrook. One of the people in the vehicle ran off but two men were caught.

The men are being charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and evading arrest. Police are still looking for the third person.